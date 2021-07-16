Incident of Domestic Violence From Rajasthan Given False Communal Spin

Two graphic videos showing a woman and two children lying in a pool of blood have been shared with a false claim that a man named 'Ajmal Khan' had fallen in love with a Hindu woman in Rajasthan and killed her family when the woman's father didn't approve of their relationship.

However, we found that the incident took place in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a man called Ajit Cheetah had tried to kill his wife and two daughters because of a domestic issue. We spoke with Surendra Singh Jodha, the investigating officer from Ajmer who confirmed to us that the incident was not communal and the claim shared on the internet is completely false.