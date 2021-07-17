Was Bandra-Worli Sea Link Inaugurated During PM Modi’s Tenure? Nope!

We found that the claim is false and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was inaugurated by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2009.

Upon a reverse image on Google, we found the photo of the BWSL in a page called 'the constructor.org'.

Taking cue from here, we used relevant keywords and looked for news reports about the inauguration of the sea link.

A news report by The Times of India published on 30 June 2009 read that Gandhi had inaugurated the 5.6-km, eight lane, cable-supported sea bridge.

The work for building the bridge commenced in October 2004.

We also found the images of the inauguration on Getty Images. The caption on one of the images read, "Congress president along with other leaders and delegates before the inauguration of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on June 30 2009 in Mumbai, India."