Why Are People Living with HIV Still Dying Of AIDS in India?

On World AIDS Day 2021, we mark four decades of this dangerous ailment responsible for widespread loss of lives across the globe. We now know this to be a result of the HIV virus, that dramatically lowers the body’s immune defenses.

At the beginning of this century, AIDS-related illnesses (such as all forms of TB, pneumocystis pneumonia in the lungs, cryptococcal meningitis - a painful fungal infection of the brain) were seen among patients unaware of their HIV status, due to lack testing and antiretroviral treatment options. Over 36 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic.

Over the past five decades, the Indian government has made considerable advances in providing access to testing and antiretroviral therapy (ART) (a cocktail of antivirals drugs that suppress the virus) to People Living with HIV (PLHIV).

Yet, we know that India lost nearly 60,000 PLHIVs in 2019, and there is concern that these numbers could be higher as the pandemic undermines progress, with lockdowns and stretched healthcare systems.

AIDS remains a crisis, and COVID-19 is making it worse, says Winnie Byanyima of the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS). According to UNICEF, 1,20,000 children died from AIDS-related causes, or one child every five minutes in 2020.

As India recovers from the pandemic, World AIDS Day provides an opportunity to assess the response to the continued mortality caused by this crisis.