Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Manipulated Video Viral as China Prepping Robots to Fight Wars

Fact-Check: AI-Manipulated Video Viral as China Prepping Robots to Fight Wars

Few parameters of Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This is an AI-manipulated clip and not a real incident.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This is an AI-manipulated clip and not a real incident.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video purpotedly showing robots is being shared on social media with the claim that China was 'prepping' them to fight wars in the future.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Manipur Leaders Declaring Freedom From India? A Fact-Check

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

We did not find any credible reports or official statements to prove the validity of the claim.

However, these results also took us to a post on Instagram featuring the same viral clip. It was posted by a page named 'aikalaakari.'

We went through the Instgram page and found that its description noted, "AI Filmmaker + VFX"

Here is a preview of the profile.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

This led us to check the video on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter, where two of its parameters revealed that the clip was AI-manipulated.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Conclusion: The viral clip is not a real incident but a video manipulated using AI.

Also ReadFact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Real Engagement Ceremony at Metro Station
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT