Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of People Being Washed Away in an Open Park Is Not From Nepal, It’s AI

Video of People Being Washed Away in an Open Park Is Not From Nepal, It’s AI

The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show authentic visuals from Nepal.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people being washed away in floodwaters in Nepal.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people being washed away in floodwaters in Nepal.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing people struggling to swim in gushing waters in what appears to be an open, flooded park is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals from Nepal.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is an AI-generated one.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Toddler Siblings Together Amid Nepal Floods

How did we find out the truth?: We carried out reverse image searches on multiple screenshots of the viral video, but we did not find any credible sources sharing this video.

  • However, we came across a post carrying the same video on Instagram on 11 July, predating the floods by over one month.

The video has been on the internet since before the Nepal floods.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • In the video, we noticed some visual inconsistencies as well. For instance, one can clearly see skyscrapers in the background in the claim.

  • However, the parts of Nepal that were flooded were hilly and mountainous and do not have the kind of skyscrapers as seen in the viral video.

  • We also noticed that some people in the video lack distinct facial features.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

We then shared the video with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, who ran it through several AI-generated content detectors.

A keyframes analysis of the video through WasitAI's tool showed 97 percent confidence that the video was an AI-generated one.

(Source: WasitAI/DAU/Screenshot)

Four out of eight of Imagewhisperer's detectors also cleared the video, with three of them flagging the clip as an AI-generated video. (Swipe)

(Source: Imagewhisperer/DAU/Screenshot)

(Source: Imagewhisperer/DAU/Screenshot)

Sightengine's tool, too, gave the video a 99 percent confidence score of it being likely to be an AI-generated one.

(Source: Sightengine/DAU/Screenshot)

Similarly, Aurigin.ai's tool gave the video a 90 percent confidence score, noting that it was an AI-generated one.

(Source: Aurigin/DAU/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of the recent floods in Nepal.

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Also ReadAI-Generated Clips Falsely Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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