AI-Generated Clip of Nirmala Sitharaman Speaking About Investment Scheme Viral

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not a real video.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not a real video.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video purportedly featuring journalist Arnab Goswami stating that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a highly lucrative investment platform, where an outlay of ₹21,000 could generate returns of ₹5.5 lakh in just a week, is being shared on social media platforms.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to a video posted on Sitharaman's official YouTube channel on 6 November 2025.

  • It showed her giving an opening speech at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2025 in Mumbai on the topic “Realising the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

  • The backdrop and her clothing matched with the viral video, verifying that the clip was recorded during this event

  • We went through the entire speech however, did not find any reference to the claims being made in the viral video.

  • News reports covering the event also made no reference to the viral claim.

  • Additionally, Goswami and Sitharaman's voices in the viral clip did not seem to match their actual tones and voices.

  • This led us to check the video on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the video was AI-generated.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter) 

PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-check unit also confirmed that the video was not real and AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and is not a real incident as claimed on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

