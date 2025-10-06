Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Photo of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Card Is AI-Generated

This Photo of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Card Is AI-Generated

Several AI-generated content detection tools confirmed that the photo was not real and was made with AI.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
An AI-generated image showing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being shared on social media as a real one.
i

An AI-generated image showing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being shared on social media as a real one.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

An image showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a few other people holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being widely shared on social media.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: Several tools confirmed that the image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is not a real photo.

How do we know?: A reverse image search on the photo showed us several posts with the image, however, none of them were credible sources.

  • On closely looking at the image, we noticed several irregularities in it, such as every person's skin texture being unnaturally smooth.

  • The central poster between the Gandhi siblings appears to be held by five hands despite there being only two people holding it.

  • Additionally, the bottom set of hands holding the poster only have four fingers each.

  • One person's face in the background is blurred, whereas another's hand appears to be oddly formed.

There are several signs indicating that the image is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • All these markers point toward the image being an AI-generated one.

  • To verify this, we ran the image through three AI-generated content detectors, namely, SightEngine, Was it AI, and AI or Not.

  • All three tools showed high confidence that the image was likely to contain AI-generated content or was a deepfake.

SightEngine was 98 percent sure about the image being a deepfake.

Was it AI showed very high confidence that the image was made by AI.

AI or Not said the image was "likely AI Generated."

Conclusion: An AI-generated image of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi is being shared as a real one of them holding a 'I Love Muhammad' poster.

