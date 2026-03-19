Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv

AI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv

AI-detection platform Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI and was not real.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This viral clip is created using artificial intelligence (AI).&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This viral clip is created using artificial intelligence (AI). 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A video of a building engulfed in flames after an attack is being shared on social media with the claim that Tel Aviv was hit by a “hypersonic missiles.”

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadAI Clip Passed off as Real Visuals of Iran’s Missile Attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, it did not lead us to any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search to find whether Tel Aviv was hit by a hypersonic missile.

  • Hathalyoum, Iraq's news agency, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched 10 hypersonic Fatah and Qadr missiles along with drones as part of the “Operation True Promise 4."

  • However, the news update didn't have the same visual.

Irregularities in the video: Upon close examination of the viral clip, we noticed anomalies, such as illegible text on the building and the overly smooth movement of bystanders at the time of the explosion.

Here is a close-up of the visual.

Here is a close-up of the visual.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

This prompted us to run the video on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.

Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and does not show any explosions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iranian Strike in Bahrain
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