Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image of Julian Assange in Prison Is Not Real But AI-Generated!

Image of Julian Assange in Prison Is Not Real But AI-Generated!

This image is created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) on an AI art tool known as Midjourney.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: This viral photo of Julian Assange in poor condition in prison is AI-generated and is being falsely shared as a real photo.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: This viral photo of Julian Assange in poor condition in prison is AI-generated and is being falsely shared as a real photo.</p></div>

An image showing a close-up of an exhausted man is being shared with a claim that it shows Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The claim points out that Assange is in terrible condition in the prison.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, the Russian Embassy in Kenya also tweeted this photo stating that Assange is in jail because he had released a video of United States Forces firing on Iraqi civilians 13 years ago.

(Note: Swipe to view all screenshots.)

An archive can be seen here.

An archive can be seen here.

(This image is also viral on Twitter.)

Is this image real?: This image is generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) on an AI art tool, Midjourney.

More about Assange: Assange was arrested in London in 2019 for publishing confidential documents about the US army and their actions in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010.

Also ReadFact-Check: AI-Generated Images of Vladimir Putin as a Buddhist Monk Go Viral

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral picture and came across a tweet carrying the same photo by a user named 'The Errant Friend'.

  • The image was shared on 30 March.

  • The caption of the image mentioned words of support for Assange.

An archive can be seen here.

  • This profile regularly posts AI-generated images and states 'Free Assange' in the bio.

  • The same profile had also tweeted another AI-generated image of Assange on 17 March.

  • Both the images had a watermark over it which read: Photo property of "E".

This account is dedicated to Assange. 

  • We came across the user's Telegram channel where the creator has clarified about using AI to generate this viral image of Assange.

  • The text said, "I sought to make his documented suffering real, and succeeded in doing so. The image is designed to evoke a visceral response in the viewer, putting them into a moral quandary. What do we do, when Julian is not just a memory and platitudes, but a human suffering in front of us?"

The user confirmed that this image is not real but AI-generated.

Report with the creator's interview: We came across a German news outlet, Bild, which carried an interview with the creator of this viral image.

  • The report stated that the creator identifies themselves as E.

  • It adds that the creator admits generating this photo on an AI tool named Midjourney.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We looked for more AI-generated images of Assange of Midjourney: We searched for Assange's images with similar prompts.

(Note: Swipe to check all the screenshots.)

A relevant prompt search showed this result of his older version.

A relevant prompt search showed this result.

The prompt mentioned prison.

Conclusion: Clearly, this viral photo of Julian Assange is a poor condition in prison is AI-generated and is being falsely shared as a real photo.

We have reached out to the creator of these images, the article will be updated once we receive a response.

Several such AI-generated image have recently gone viral as real and The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked some of them here and here.

Also ReadAI-Generated Images of Pope Francis Wearing Puffer Jacket Goes Viral as Real

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT