Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Aamir Khan Falsely Shared Poster of New Film

Social media users are sharing an image of actor Aamir Khan dressed in a defence uniform claiming that it is an announcement of his new film – a biopic on Lala Amarnath, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
What is the truth?: The viral image of Aamir Khan is created using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.
It has been created by an artist named, with the username "@wild.trance" on Instagram for their series "Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project" with an Indian cast.
How did we find out?: We ran the image on AI-detection websites like Hugging Face and AI or Not and found the following.
Hugging Face detected the image as AI-generated with 75 percent.
AI or not declared the image as AI-generated.
The website detected the image with 75% as artificial and 25% human.
AI or not declared the following result.
We zoomed into the viral image and found a name stamp at the bottom that read @wild.trance.
Here is a close-up of the image.
We searched this tag on Instagram and came across the profile this AI artist and found the viral image on their profile.
This image of Aamir Khan had been created in their series to showcase Oppenheimer characters with an Indian cast where Aamir Khan was created in Leslie Groves role.
On slide 7 of the post, the image of Aamir Khan can be found.
The Quint has reached out to the artist for their inputs and the story will be updated as and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: The viral image is not related to the announcement of Khan's new film, rather, it is an AI-generated image created by an Instagram account called @wild.trance.
