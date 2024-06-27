Old, Edited Video Peddled as Afghan Players Raising ‘Vande Mataram’ Slogans

Fact-Check | The video has been edited to add slogans of Vande Mataram.
A video is being shared to claim that Afghanistan cricket team players were heard raising 'Vande Mataram' slogans following India's victory against the Australian team in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
What do viral post say?: Sharing the video along with several hashtags, a user on Instagram captioned it saying, "Afghanistan team is happy... Afganistan team proudly says Vande Mataram after India beating Australia in T20 World Cup super 8 (sic)."
Is the claim true?: No, the video has been edited to add 'Vande Mataram' slogans.
The original one dated back to October 2023 and showed Afghan players chanting 'Allahu-Akbar' after the team's victory over Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.
How did we find out?: We used the help of Google Lens to search keyframes of the viral video and found similar visuals on a verified YouTube channel named 'Gyani asad'.
The video was published on 24 October 2023 and was titled, "Rashid Khan and Afghanistan team amazing celebration after victory against Pakistan."
The visuals were credited to Afghanistan cricket team's former captain Mohammad Nabi. The players were spotted cheering happily and chanting 'Allahu-Akbar'.
On going through the entire video, we did not find slogans of 'Vande Mataram'.
We searched through Nabi's official social media platforms and found the same video published on his Instagram account.
The video that was published on 23 October 2023 was captioned, "Congratulations to all Afghanistan."
Again, we did not find any players chanting 'Vande Mataram' slogans.
Nabi had shared the video on 23 October 2023.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan in 2023: It should be noted that Pakistan went against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC World Cup tournament that was held in India.
Afghanistan sketched history by winning against the Pakistani team by 8 wickets on 23 October 2023.
The story was published on 23 October 2023.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and edited video is being shared to claim that it shows Afghan players raising 'Vande Mataram' slogans.
