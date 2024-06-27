Old, Edited Video Peddled as Afghan Players Raising ‘Vande Mataram’ Slogans

A video is being shared to claim that Afghanistan cricket team players were heard raising 'Vande Mataram' slogans following India's victory against the Australian team in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What do viral post say?: Sharing the video along with several hashtags, a user on Instagram captioned it saying, "Afghanistan team is happy... Afganistan team proudly says Vande Mataram after India beating Australia in T20 World Cup super 8 (sic)."