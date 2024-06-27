T20 World Cup: South Africa Reach Final With 9-Wicket Victory Over Afghanistan

Hendricks scored an unbeaten 29, while Markram contributed a solid 23*, guiding their team to victory in 8.5 overs and marching to their maiden ICC Men's World Cup final. Afghanistan's strategy to deploy Rashid Khan early in the powerplay failed to halt South Africa's momentum.

With a quick start that saw them reach 34/1 after six overs, the Proteas' batter steadily moved towards their target, extinguishing any hopes of an Afghan comeback.