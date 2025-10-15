Did Afghan Leader Call Persecution of Indian Muslims an ‘Internal Matter’? No!

advertisement
A statement is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called the alleged persecution of Indian Muslims "an internal matter" during his recent press conferences.
What did the post say?: It carried text that said, "Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that the alleged persecution of Indian Muslims is an internal matter for India and does not concern Afghanistan."
What is the truth?: There is no evidence to support the claim that Muttaqi indeed made such a statement during his recent press conferences with the media organisations. This makes the claim false.
How did we find that out?: We went through both the recent press conferences conducted by Muttaqi on 10 and 12 October respectively, during his visit to India.
On going through the live-streamed clips, we found that multiple journalists asked questions on basic women's rights in Afghanistan and ties between India-Afghanistan, among others.
However, we did not find any similar statement of Muttaqi where he called the persecution of Indian Muslims as an "internal matter".
No news reports: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that talked about the Afghan leader making such remarks.
It should be noted that if Muttaqi had indeed made such statements, it would have received great attention from the press.
Conclusion: It is evident that the claim about Afghan Foreign Minister saying that persecution of Indian Muslims is an internal matter is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)