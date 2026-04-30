Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP Delhi Shares Pinterest Pics as Kejriwal's Home, Calls it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'

BJP Delhi Shares Pinterest Pics as Kejriwal's Home, Calls it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'

Team WebQoof found that most of the images were taken from Pinterest or a social media page.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;Team WebQoof found that most of the images were taken from Pinterest or a social media page. </p></div>
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Fact-Check: Team WebQoof found that most of the images were taken from Pinterest or a social media page.

(Source: The Quint) 

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A series of images showing luxurious home interiors is being shared on social media to claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's new house.

The claim: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) X page shared this claim and noted, "These pictures of "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" clearly highlight the gap between Kejriwal's politics and reality. On one side, claims of simplicity, and on the other, opulent sofas, designer chandeliers, and luxury interiors."(sic.)

Some context: Kejriwal moved into a house located in the Lodhi Estate, as allotted by the Centre on 24 April.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as most of these images have been taken from Pinterest.

Also ReadFact-Check: Were These Stacks of Cash Recovered From a BJP MP’s House? No!

What we found: Team WebQoof checked every slide separately and found that most of the images were taken from Pinterest. To find this, we ran Google reverse image searches on the visuals to find the truth.

  • We found the following images as pins on Pinterest. Swipe right to check the visuals which match with the viral post.

  • You can view these images here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is a preview of the pin. 

Here is comparison between the two visuals. 

  • Additionally, we traced the other visuals to different furniture websites and home interiors pages on social media. Swipe right to check the visuals.

  • Readers can view these images here, here and here.

Here is a preview of the visual matching with the viral post.

Here is a preview of the visual matching with the viral post.

Here is a preview of the visual matching with the viral post.

Conclusion: While Team WebQoof was unable to locate a few images shared in the viral post, it is clear that the claim made by BJP Delhi is false as most of the images have been taken from Pinterest or other social media pages.

Also ReadFact-Check: IAF Plane Crashed in Kishtwar? No, Claim is False!
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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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