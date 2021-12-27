Did Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Get Married? No, Photos Are Morphed

Old images of Aamir Khan were morphed to create a false narrative.
Two morphed photographs of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have gone viral on social media with a claim that the two got married, making her Khan's third wife.
Earlier this year, Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.
We found that while one of the original photographs showed Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao, the other photograph showed him with nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik.
CLAIM
Those sharing the photo wrote, "फातिमा शेख आमिर खान की तीसरी बेगम हो गई, फातिमा शेख वही अभिनेत्री हैं जिन्होंने फिल्म दंगल में आमिर खान की बेटी का किरदार निभाया था".
(Translation: Fatima Shaikh becomes Aamir Khan's third wife, Fatima Shaikh is the same actress who played Aamir Khan's daughter in the film Dangal)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on both the images and found that both the images were morphed.
IMAGE 1
In the original version of the first photograph, Khan was seen ex-wife Kiran Rao.
The photograph, which was from July 2018, was when the duo attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebrities and a photo-feature on NDTV carried the original image.
The original photograph showed Aamir with ex-wife Kiran Rao.
IMAGE 2
The second image, which dates back 2011, was from Khan's nephew Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's wedding.
In the original image, Khan was standing next to Malik. Khan also didn't have sindoor on his forehead.
In the original image Aamir was seen with Avantika Malik.
Evidently, two old images were morphed to falsely claim that they were from Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's wedding.
