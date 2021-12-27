Did Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Get Married? No, Photos Are Morphed

Two morphed photographs of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have gone viral on social media with a claim that the two got married, making her Khan's third wife.

Earlier this year, Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.

We found that while one of the original photographs showed Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao, the other photograph showed him with nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik.