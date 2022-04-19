No, This Video Isn’t of a Temple Converted Into a Mosque in Kerala

A video which shows a picturesque old-style building, the interior of which is made of wood, is being shared on social media with a claim that it is an old Hindu temple that has been converted into a mosque in Kerala.

The claim further takes a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) party for staying "mum on this".

However, we found that the claim is false and the building seen in the video is the Zeenath Baksh Masjid in Karnataka's Mangalore. According to the information available on the Karnataka tourism website, the masjid is believed to be set up by Arab Muslim traders in 644 AD.