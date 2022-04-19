No, This Video Isn’t of a Temple Converted Into a Mosque in Kerala

The claim states that it is an old temple in Kerala that has been converted in a masjid.
(Source: Alerted by The Quint)
A video which shows a picturesque old-style building, the interior of which is made of wood, is being shared on social media with a claim that it is an old Hindu temple that has been converted into a mosque in Kerala.
The claim further takes a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) party for staying "mum on this".
However, we found that the claim is false and the building seen in the video is the Zeenath Baksh Masjid in Karnataka's Mangalore. According to the information available on the Karnataka tourism website, the masjid is believed to be set up by Arab Muslim traders in 644 AD.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with a claim that reads, "Old Hindu temple taken over by the Muslims by force in Kerala and converted it into a Masjid. Kerala's Communist government is mum on this."
The user also tagged Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke, who has often been called out for peddling disinformation.
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On a closer look at the video, we noticed a watermark which read 'Thousand shades of India'.
The watermark 'Thousand Shades of India' can be seen.
Taking a cue from here, we looked up on Google and found the Instagram as well as YouTube handles of the page.
We found the video of the mosque on their Instagram account and it mentioned that it is the Zeenath Baksh Masjid in Mangalore, which is the "oldest mosque in Karnataka and the third oldest in India".
"Mangalore's Bunder area houses one of India's oldest Muslim communities their origin dating back to almost 1,400 years. A testimony to their history, going back 14 centuries, is their ancient place of worship, Zeenat Baksh Masjid, renovated and renamed by Tipu Sultan in the 18th century," the caption read.
Further, we found the details about the mosque on the official website of Karnataka tourism.
Clearly, a video from Karnataka's Mangalore is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is an old Hindu temple forcefully taken over by Muslims in Kerala.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)