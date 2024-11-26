Sambhal Firing: 5 Dead, 7 FIRs Lodged But Locals Blame Officials for Violence

“The SP, DM and DIG were discussing opening fire at the public. I saw the police fire towards the public. They were using original (sic) guns. I am an eyewitness to this,” alleged Zafar Ali, advocate and chief of the mosque’s committee in a press conference on Monday, 25 November.
At least five men—all Muslim—have been killed in the firing that ensued in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday after the community protested conducting a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid ordered by a civil court in response to a petition, claiming the mosque was erstwhile the site of the Harihar temple.
More than 15 police officers have also been injured in the firing, with the police PRO allegedly getting shot in the foot. A day after the incident, the situation remains tense in the district.
The area’s District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, on 24 November issued an order to block the entry of outsiders, political organisations and public representatives into the limits of Sambhal without permission from authorities till 30 November. Internet services have also been suspended in the area for one day.
Four of those killed have been identified as Naeem, Bilal, Ayaan and Kaif. A fifth death was confirmed later on Monday evening.
Seven First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in the matter and at least 25 people have been arrested. Let’s take a look at what transpired in Sambhal on Sunday, what led to the clashes and what action has been taken so far:
'Petition Claims Temple Existed at Jama Masjid's Site, Court Orders Survey'
A petition was admitted in the court of Civil Judge in Chandausi by Mahant Rishiraj Giri of the local Kaila Devi temple claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was the erstwhile site of the Harihar Temple.
The petition was filed by Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of the Mahant and seven others on 19 November. Jain is also an advocate in the Gyanvapi Mosque case of Varanasi.
The same day, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh admitted the petition and ordered a survey of the Mughal-era mosque to be conducted by advocate commissioner Ramesh Raghav.
“We had no intimation that the survey was being conducted. The court gave an order to conduct the survey at 4:30pm. The surveyors started their work the same day at 6pm. How did they manage to get permission in a matter of hours?” asked Zafar Ali, Mosque Sadar Chief & Shahi Mosque Committee Chief.
The petitioners demanded a second survey, saying they couldn’t finish the first one because it was dark and there were too many people, Ali said. “However, they did not seek the court’s permission to conduct the second one,” he alleged.
'Rumour That Jama Masjid is Being Dug Up Led to Clashes'
During the press conference on Monday, Ali claimed that Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra and CO Anuj Kumar informed him late on Saturday night that a second survey would be conducted the next morning. He alleged that he did not give a ‘No Objection’ yet they went ahead.
“On Sunday morning, the area was surrounded by police. The SDM insisted on emptying the water in the Hauz (water tank or reservoir) even when the SP and DM asserted that measurement could be done using a stick. Soon, rumour spread that Jama Masjid was being dug up without the court’s permission, which led to panic and crowding,” Ali claimed.
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told reporters on Sunday that the survey was being conducted “peacefully” with “adequate police forces deployed” when “2,000-3,000 people gathered” and started pelting stones. Three to four vehicles were also burnt during the violence.
Singh added that the police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation.
“Another group started setting vehicles on fire, they also began firing. The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The Deputy Collector has suffered fractures. The CO is injured by shrapnel and around 15 police jawans were injured,” Singh had told the media.
'Why Will People from the Community Fire at Each Other?'
Ali told reporters on Monday that the administration kept them in the dark and misled them regarding if the survey would be conducted and at what time.
“People gathered because they assumed that Jama Masjid was being excavated. When some of them asked the CO about what was happening, he started hurling abuses at them, threatened and lathi-charged them. The SDM and CO are singularly responsible for creating fear and panic,” Ali asserted.
Meanwhile, Singh told reporters on Monday that suddenly a crowd gathered and started pelting stones. He added that the post-mortem of the four killed in the firing has found cartridges used in country-made guns (desi katta).
Ali, however, alleged that the police were also in possession of country-made guns. “Do people die of rubber bullets? The post-mortem suggests the use of desi katta. Why will people from the community fire at each other?” he asked.
Ali added that he was present when the SP, DM and DIG were discussing opening fire at the public.
“I appealed to the public to go back as the police had received orders to open fire. While many left, some remained there, concerned that the Jama Masjid was being dug up,” he claimed.
'Probe Ongoing, Can Invoke NSA'
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told the media on Monday that the investigation is ongoing and that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) may even be invoked.
More than 2,500 unknown people, including at least 500 minors, have reportedly been named in the FIR and charged with serious sections of the IPC.
Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq, belonging to the Samajwadi Party (SP), has been named in one of the FIRs filed at Ekta Chowki police station. Sambhal MLA and SP leader Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal has also been named in the same FIR. Both the leaders have been charged with inciting violence.
Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav blamed the petitioners and the administration for the tense situation in Sambhal. He alleged that the police responded to the locals’ stone pelting by “firing bullets from their official and private weapons; video recording of which is available.”
In response to the arrest of leaders from his party, Yadav said, "Our MP Zia ur Rahman was not even in Sambhal and despite that an FIR was lodged against him.”
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the incident, saying, "The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible."
Next hearing in the matter is on 29 November.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)