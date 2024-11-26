Sambhal Firing: 5 Dead, 7 FIRs Lodged But Locals Blame Officials for Violence

“The SP, DM and DIG were discussing opening fire at the public. I saw the police fire towards the public. They were using original (sic) guns. I am an eyewitness to this,” alleged Zafar Ali, advocate and chief of the mosque’s committee in a press conference on Monday, 25 November.

At least five men—all Muslim—have been killed in the firing that ensued in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday after the community protested conducting a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid ordered by a civil court in response to a petition, claiming the mosque was erstwhile the site of the Harihar temple.

More than 15 police officers have also been injured in the firing, with the police PRO allegedly getting shot in the foot. A day after the incident, the situation remains tense in the district.