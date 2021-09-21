No, This Isn't Amarinder Singh Meeting Amit Shah After Resigning as Punjab CM

A photo of Home Minister Amit Shah shaking hands with Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is being circulated on social media in the backdrop of Singh's resignation as the chief minister of Punjab to claim that the duo met after the political developments over the weekend.

However, we found the photo is from 2019, when Singh had met the home minister in New Delhi on 27 June 2019 to discuss issues relating to the state of Punjab.