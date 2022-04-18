2019 Image From Ahmedabad Violence Falsely Shared As Jahangirpuri's

The photo is from 2019 when clashes broke out between a mob and police in Ahmedabad during CAA protests.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A photo of a man seen holding a stone in his hand and a police personnel lying upside down on the road, is being shared with a claim that it is from Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
The photo, which has been shared by several verified Twitter accounts and media outlets, is being shared in the backdrop of the communal clashes which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April.
As many as 20 people have been arrested in the case, including two juveniles.
However, we found the photo is from December 2019 from Gujarat's Ahmedabad when clashes broke out between a mob and police during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.
CLAIM
Sharing the photo, Prem Narayan Pandey, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Tarabganj, wrote, "ये हाल है, दिल्ली में पुलिस का सोचो आम हिन्दू का क्या होगा?"
(Translation: This is the situation of police is Delhi, think what will happen to Hindus.)
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
The photo was also shared by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal (here), as well as media outlets like The Statesman and India Tv.
More archived links from Facebook and Twitter can be seen here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photo and found it in an article by The Times of India from December 2019.
The article read that during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Ahmedabad, protests broke out at Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad when a mob clashed with the police.
"At least 30, including 12 policemen, among them officials including a DCP, and ACP and a PI, were injured due to stone pelting and assault," the report read.
The story was published on 20 December 2019.
The photo was also carried by other media outlets like Navbharat Times as well as The Economic Times.
The Quint Hindi, too, carried the visuals of the clashes that broke out in Ahmedabad.
Clearly, an old video from Ahmedabad is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from Jahangirpuri.
