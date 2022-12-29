2018 Video of KCR Calling Himself PM Modi’s ‘Best Friend’ Shared as Recent

A video of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "best friend," and saying that he respects him is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Priti Gandhi shared the video on her verified Twitter account saying that KCR was "singing like a canary" after his daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Kavita was named in the Delhi liquor scam case.