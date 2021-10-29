2013 Pic of Bombing Shared as ‘Blast in Pak After Match Victory Celebrations'

An old photograph showing charred and damaged vehicles, along with people's personal belongings is being shared by social media users, claiming that it shows a celebratory blast that went wrong and claimed lives and injured many.

As per the claim, Pakistanis were celebrating their victory over India by 10 wickets in a recent cricket match when the incident occurred.

However, we found that the photo is an old one from Quetta, Pakistan, dating back to 2013. The photo shows the aftermath of two devastating blasts carried out by a sectarian militant group called Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, which killed over 115 people.