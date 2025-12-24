Old Video Viral as 'Last Moment' of Hindu Factory Worker Murdered in Bangladesh

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Viral as 'Last Moment' of Hindu Factory Worker Murdered in Bangladesh

We were able to trace this viral clip to 18 November 2025. It was published by some Bangladeshi media outlets.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video predates the murder of Das and is not related to the incident.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video predates the murder of Das and is not related to the incident.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing a man speaking in Bangla and being escorted by police while held by his arms is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the video claim it shows Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker from Bangladesh who was brutally murdered over alleged blasphemy.

Here is an archive of the post.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as we were able to trace this viral clip back to 18 November, predating Das's murder which happened on 19 December.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Facebook post from 18 November by Bhorer Kagoj, a Bangla newspaper based in Dhaka. It featured the same clip as the viral video.

Here is the preview of the video.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • The post's caption noted, "What happened to this student of Dhaka College." (translated from Bangla to English)

  • Another news portal, Dhaka Today, uploaded the same viral clip on their YouTube channel on 18 November.

  • It is noted that the viral video predated Das's death which happened on 19 December.

  • Team WebQoof also noticed that the man in the viral video was wearing a jersey with the name “Momin,” raising doubts about whether the person in the clip was Das.

Here is a closer look of teh frame.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Photo comparison: We compared the images of the man in the viral clip and Das and found that they did not match.

Here is a comparison between the two visuals. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • As per Bangladeshi media reports, there was heavy police deployment in Dhaka on 18 November, as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given a death sentence on grounds of crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal.

  • There were also incidences of vandalism and attacks on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka on the same date as the viral clip.

The Quint has reached out to Bangladeshi reporters and locals to find more information about the viral video and the story will be updated once the response is received.

Conclusion: An old clip predating Das's murder is being falsely shared as his 'last moments,' on social media.

