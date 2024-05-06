Old Incident of Voting Irregularity in Assam Falsely Linked to Lok Sabha Polls

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms to claim that 171 votes were cast in Assam's Dima Hasao during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, where only 90 voters were registered.

What have users said?: The post carried text that said, "#BREAKING: There were only 90 voters at a booth in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, but 171 votes were cast in EVM! 5 Election Commission officers were suspended. #LokSabhaElection2024 #Election2024."