'Not a Natural Disaster': Rains Triggered Wayanad Landslides, But There's More

advertisement
Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.
In the early hours of 30 July, massive landslides struck Wayanad’s Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in Kerala, leading to the deaths of over 150 people and injuring hundreds of others.
While heavy rainfall is a major contributor, it is not the only cause of the landslides in Wayanad. Environmental changes, soil piping, and the expansion of tourism have significantly contributed to the situation there.
An AI-based landslide susceptibility map from 2024 also revealed that 13 percent of Kerala’s area is highly vulnerable to landslides, with Wayanad being a major contributor to this statistic.
What went wrong in Wayanad? Did we ignore early warning signs?
Even as other factors at play have contributed to the disaster, rains were a primary trigger.
MG Manoj, a scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, tells The Quint,
Manoj further adds, "The monsoon is currently active, and we expect rain for at least the next three days. If the rainfall continues, we could see more landslides as the soil loses its saturation, which will lead to further soil erosion."
Manoj, however, adds that soil piping, which involves water creating hidden tunnels within the soil, might have contributed to the recent landslides. As these underground tunnels expand, they can cause significant soil instability and collapse.
Another factor that led to this scale of devastation might have been soil saturation.
Add to this the fact that Mundakkai is also an "extremely ecologically sensitive zone" as categorised by the Madhav Gadgil committee.
PU Das, a retired soil conservation officer of Wayanad, explains:
However, N Badusha, a conservationist and wildlife defender, says this is "not purely a natural disaster," and human activity in Wayanad has given way to this.
However, this wasn't the one incident to have shaken the region, even though it was the first of this scale and intensity.
In August 2020, Mundakkai had experienced a minor erosion event causing the relocation of few families. K Mani, a forester from Wayanad who was stationed in the region until recently and is now stationed at Muthanga Forest, says, "Sometimes these incidents occur within the forest and remain contained, without impacting people."
Mani tells The Quint that the scale of the recent disaster was unprecedented. "In 2020, while some damage was observed, it did not compare to the current level of destruction. The recent heavy rains and landslides were far more severe than anything seen in the past decade," he notes.
Experts tell The Quint that going ahead, there is an immense need to update our research methods and use advanced systems to manage natural disasters and the current climate challenges.
Sethu Madhav Reghu, Senior Research Scholar at Kerala Forest Research Institute, says,
(The writer is a freelance journalist based in Chennai.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined