Watch: Clashes Reported at SRFTI Campus Over RSS-Affiliated Group’s Event

On Sunday, 27 September, clashes reportedly erupted between students of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an RSS-affiliated organisation, after the latter was allegedly allowed to hold an event at the institute’s main auditorium.

Students reportedly objected to the event, citing past precedent that the auditorium had not been used for political programmes.

Tensions escalated into violence inside the campus, according to students and a statement circulated by the Progressive Students’ Youth Association (PSYA).