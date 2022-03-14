Man in Viral Video Says New Mazar Built in Delhi; Police, Locals Rubbish Claim

After a video of a man filming a mazar (Islamic shrine), saying that the small structure had been constructed and would lead to a larger mosque being built in the "VIP" area did the rounds, locals clarified that the structure had been there for at least 40 years.

The unidentified man filming the video warns "fellow residents of Delhi" that the "illegal" construction of mazars was a growing phenomenon and would be built into a religious place, that would end up being a major "election issue," ending the video by raising the Jai Shri Ram slogan.

Placing the mazar in Delhi's Civil Lines area, he adds that the police personnel present at an outpost across the shrine had no answers as to when the structure was constructed, or under whose governance it was erected.