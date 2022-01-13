UP Polls: Congress Releases List of Candidates, 50 of Them Women

The Congress named the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim as its candidate for the next month's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the name of the 19-year-old victim's mother.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for the girl's rape.

The victim's mother has been fielded from Unnao's Bangarmau, the same seat where Sengar won as a BJP candidate in 2017.

