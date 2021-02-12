UP Police Books Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Drops His Name Later

Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 17 others on 6 February 2021 for allegedly publishing a video and defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Varanasi Police later removed Pichai’s name as he was not found involved in the case, reported PTI.

The complainant has claimed of receiving 8,500 death threats on his phone, after he objected to the video that was shared on a WhatsApp group and later on video streaming platform YouTube.