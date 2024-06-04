Ujjain Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Ujjain Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Ujjain Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Ujjain was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Ujjain are Anil Firojiya (BJP) and Mahesh Parmar (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Ujjain seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Ujjain seat was won by BJP candidate Anil Firojiya, while Congress candidate Babulal Malviya had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Ujjain constituency was won by BJP candidate Prof. Chintamani Malviya and Congress candidate Premchand Guddu was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Ujjain parliamentary constituency include Nagada - Khacharod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alote.
Ujjain is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first four phases of voting. The state recorded about 65% voter turnout in polling across the four phases.
State’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all the 29 Lok Sabha seats. Congress and SP formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded candidates on 28 seats, while SP got Khajuraho's seat under its account. However, in the run up to the polls, SP’s candidature in Khajuraho was rejected and Congress' candidate from Indore withdrew his nomination, leaving Congress' total candidates to 27. In Khajuraho, Congress and SP have extended their support to the candidate of All India Forward Bloc.
BJP won unprecedented 28 out of the 29 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Congress could win just one seat. BJP's performance was a step-up from the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, when it won 27 seats, while Congress won 2 seats.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:53 AM IST