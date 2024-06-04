Udhampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: INC's Ch Lal Singh is Leading This Seat

Udhampur Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
The Quint
Udhampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
The polling for Udhampur was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
J&K’s largest parliamentary constituency, Udhampur, is up for quite a polling show this election season.
The seat once used to be a stronghold of the Congress party, but it has been occupied by BJP’s Jitendra Singh in the last two terms. Singh has been serving as the union minister in the Modi government since 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he is pitted against Congress’s Choudhary Lal Singh.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, INC's Ch Lal Singh is Leading in Udhampur seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Udhampur seat was won by BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh, while Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Udhampur constituency was won by BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh and Congress candidate Ghulam Nabi Azad was the runner-up.
Udhampur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Jammu & Kashmir.
While Jammu and Kashmir's three prominent parties, NC, PDP, and Congress, are members of the INDIA alliance, only NC and Congress have entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state. The Farooq Abdullah-led NC is contesting on three seats of the Kashmir valley, Congress is competing from the two seats of Jammu. PDP fielded its candidates on the three seats of Kashmir, thereby fighting directly with NC on those seats. BJP is contesting just from the two seats of Jammu.
Contesting from his own party, Choudhary came in third in the 2019 polls, while Jitendra Singh won with a margin of over three lakh votes. Choudhary had previously won from this seat in 2004 and 2009 on Congress' tickets. After being denied a ticket by the Congress, Choudhary joined the BJP in 2014 and helped Jitendra Singh in his election campaign against senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
In 2018, he quit the BJP-PDP government as cabinet minister and formed his own outfit – Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party – in 2019, focusing on the local Dogra community. Dogras comprise a decisive proportion of the voters in Udhampur, that's why both the parties are banking on Dogra faces. This time, Choudhary has merged his party with Congress.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, five seats of Jammu & Kashmir went to polls across phases 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. Notably, polling in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was delayed from phase three on 7 May to phase six on 25 May after ECI stated poor weather and connectivity barriers. The move incited significant controversy with both NC and PDP condemning the shift. This Lok Sabha elections also saw Kashmir's constituencies registering high voter turnouts after decades.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, which were held before the abrogation of Article 370, NC won all three seats of Kashmir, while BJP won both the seats from Jammu. In 2014's Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the same two seats of Jammu, but the situation was different in Kashmir with PDP winning all three seats there.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:52 AM IST