‘Spike in Use of Two, Three-Wheelers’: Uber Report Reveals Post-COVID Trends

On 17 May, cab aggregator company Uber presented a report to Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban affairs. The report, which studied transportation trends in four Indian cities, revealed a growth in personal vehicle ownership, and an increase in two and three-wheeler usage since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, commissioned by Uber, and compiled by WXY Studio (a New-York based studio specialising in urban design and planning), used Uber data from February 2019 to September 2021, and studied ridership patterns in Delhi-NCR, Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur.

On the basis of this, the report recommended changes such as rethinking parking policies and street design.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and south Asia, who presented the report, said that the report "outlines the role that ride-sharing platforms like ours can play in reducing traffic congestion and pollution."