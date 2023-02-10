'Non-Functional Washrooms, No Drinking Water: Reality of Revamped Chandni Chowk'

Producer: Varsha

Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's oldest markets went through a revamp in 2021. The revamp was done from the Red Fort to Fathehpuri Masjid, a 1.3 km area.

My friend and I visited the market in the first week of February. Unfortunately, even after more than a year, the reality on the ground isn't what had been promised to the locals living or working there.