Why Has Delhi Govt Put the Brakes on Ola, Uber, and Rapido Bike Taxi Services?

In a massive blow to ride sharing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido, the Delhi Transport Department on Monday, 20 February, issued a public notice to the companies to stop their bike taxi services in the capital effective immediately.

The decision comes weeks after the Supreme Court declined relief to Rapido, which challenged the Bombay High Court's order directing the firm to stop operation in Maharashtra immediately, as it does not have a license to operate bike, taxi, or rickshaw services.

Rapido, Ola, and Uber have now ceased bike taxi operations in Maharashtra after months of legal tussle.

So, why did the Delhi government decide to ban bike taxi services of these aggregators? Will violating the rule invoke any penal action? Read on.