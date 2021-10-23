Twitter's Algorithm Amplifies Right-leaning Tweets, Says Their Own Research

Twitter was exploring how their algorithm recommends political content to users when they discovered that it promotes right-leaning groups over others, a research document released by the social media company has revealed.

The algorithm amplifies tweets from right-wing political parties and news outlets more than those from left, the researchers found. However, they do not know why is this happening.

The study examined politically relevant tweets sent between April-August 2020, from millions of users across seven countries. India was not a part of these seven countries. Other than Germany, in all other countries tweets from rightwing politicians received more amplification from the algorithm.

The study also analysed how political content from news organisations was amplified on Twitter, focusing primarily on US news sources such as Fox News, the New York Times and BuzzFeed.