Tura Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Tura Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Tura Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Tura was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Tura are Agatha K Sangma (NPP) and Saleng A Sangma (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Tura seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Tura seat was won by NPP candidate Agatha K. Sangma, while Congress candidate Dr. Mukul Sangma had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Tura constituency was won by NPP candidate Purno Agitok Sangma and Congress candidate Daryl William Ch Momin was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Tura parliamentary constituency include Kharkutta, Mendipathar, Bajengdoba, Rongjeng, William Nagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Baghmara, Resubelpara, Songsak, Phulbari, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Chockpot.
Tura is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Meghalaya.
In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two constituencies of Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura – went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Both the seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Meghalaya recorded a 76.6% voter turnout in polling across the two constituencies.
National People’s Party (NPP), state’s ruling party, is contesting on both the seats with support of BJP. The NPP candidates are taking on Congress members on both the seats.
In both 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya, Congress won the Shillong seat while NPP registered wins in the Tura seat.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:51 AM IST