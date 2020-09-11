The 9/11 Trial: Justice on Hold Amid Two Decades of Back and Forth

On 11 September 2001, aircraft hijackings killed 2,976 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field, in an event that changed the world.

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the bone-chilling attacks that left a deep mark in the memory of all those alive to witness it, whether in person or on their television sets.

For a majority of the past two decades, the US government has been holding five men, accused of plotting the attack, at their infamous military detention camp at Guantanamo Bay. These men are yet to face trial.