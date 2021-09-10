In Karnataka, VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest BJP Govt's Ganesh Chaturthi Restrictions

This decision had come following a meeting with experts and senior police officers. He also urged the public to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday reiterated that only one Ganesha idol in a public place, in each ward would be permitted, for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP and then inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area. Meanwhile, Times of India quoted a senior BBMP official as saying that the palike was mulling to extend the relaxations to five days. However no such relaxation has been officially announced as of now.