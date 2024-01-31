'Those Not With Modi Go to Jail': Congress Cries Foul as ED Arrests Hemant Soren

Soon after Jharkhan Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren stepped down as the chief minister and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 31 January, the Congress, JMM's ally in the state, called the central agencies 'tools of the Bharatiya Janata Party to eliminate the Opposition.'

Taking to X, Congress chief Mallirajun Kharge said that those who are not with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are bound to be jailed.