'Those Not With Modi Go to Jail': Congress Cries Foul as ED Arrests Hemant Soren

File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge with Hemant Soren
(Photo: PTI)
Soon after Jharkhan Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren stepped down as the chief minister and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 31 January, the Congress, JMM's ally in the state, called the central agencies 'tools of the Bharatiya Janata Party to eliminate the Opposition.'
Taking to X, Congress chief Mallirajun Kharge said that those who are not with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are bound to be jailed.
"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is running a campaign to destroy democracy.
The Congress is the third largest party in the state with 17 seats and the second largest in the ruling alliance after JMM with 29 seats. The three other allies in the government include the Nationalist Congress Party (1 seat), CPI(ML) (1 seat), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (1 seat).
