Third Wave of COVID-19 Has Begun in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, 1 January said that the third wave of COVID-19 has begun in the state, adding that most number of cases were being reported from two cities - Patna and Gaya.

This came after the first Omicron variant was detected in the state. A 26-year-old patient from Patna who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the COVID-19 variant on 30 December, news agency ANI reported.

"Bihar has recorded the first Omicron case. Everyone has to be alert. The state is witnessing a sharp rise in cases, with the maximum being registered in Patna and Gaya. A large number of people from other states reside in these two places, and this could be a reason behind the spike in cases in these areas," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The third Covid wave has begun in the state. We are fully prepared to tackle this wave. The health department has upgraded hospital infrastructure," he added.