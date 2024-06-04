Tehri Garhwal Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Tehri Garhwal Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Tehri Garhwal was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Tehri Garhwal are Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah (BJP) and Jot Singh Gunsola (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Tehri Garhwal seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Tehri Garhwal seat was won by BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, while Congress candidate Pritam Singh had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Tehri Garhwal constituency was won by BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Congress candidate Saket Bahuguna was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Tehri Garhwal parliamentary constituency include Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Ghansali (S.C.), Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Raipur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantonment, Mussoorie, Chakrata.
Tehri Garhwal is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all five seats of Uttarakhand went to polls in the first phase of voting on 19 April. The state recorded a voter turnout of 57%.
All five seats of the state are witnessing a bilateral contest between BJP and Congress. In 3 of the 5 seats, BJP has fielded the incumbent MPs of the respective constituencies.
In both, 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 5 seats.
