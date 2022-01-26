Republic Day 2022 Parade Live Streaming: Ceremony Timing and How to Watch Online

Here's how to watch Republic Day Parade Ceremony Live
Republic Day of India is celebrated annually on 26 January. This year, India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day.
Every year, this special occasion is celebrated with Republic Day Parade by contingents of Indian security forces at Rajpath, New Delhi.
Here are the details about Republic Day Parade timing and live streaming.
The Republic Day Parade ceremony at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am. The parade has been delayed by 30 minutes to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.
How to watch Republic Day Parade Online Live Streaming?
Republic Day Parade can be Live streamed online on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau (PIB)
How to Watch Republic Day Parade LIVE on TV?
Republic Day Parade ceremony will be telecasted LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.
For regular updates about Republic Day ceremony 2022, you can also follow The Quint.
This year, "The Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on 26th January and ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on 29th January. It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year," reads the official press note released by Ministry of Defence.