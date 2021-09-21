Taliban Name Remaining Cabinet Ministers; 'To Soon Allow Girls Back in Schools'

The Taliban on Tuesday, 21 September, announced the remaining cabinet ministers of the new Afghanistan government, reported AFP.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they will allow girls to go back to school 'as soon as possible', reported AFP.

However, nothing related to the women's ministry was announced.

According to 1TVNewsAF, Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir, was appointed as the acting minister of commerce, Mohammad Bashir, a businessman from Baghlan, was appointed the deputy minister of commerce, Dr Qalandar Ebad was appointed the acting minister of health.

Abdul Qayoum Zakir was appointed the deputy minister of defense, Nazar Mohammad Mutmaen was appointed as the acting head of National Olympic Committee and Engineer Najibullah appointed was appointed as the atomic energy chief.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)