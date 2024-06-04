Surendranagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Surendranagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.



Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.

For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.