Supreme Court Allows OBC Quota in Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections

Supreme Court, on Monday, 27 March, gave a green signal to conducting urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh with Other Backward Classes quota. The apex court has allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the decision. He wrote in a tweet, "Accepting the report of the OBC Commission, the Honorable Supreme Court's order to conduct urban body elections with OBC reservation is welcome. Following the rules of reservation in a lawful manner, the Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to conduct urban body elections in a time-bound manner."