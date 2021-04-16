UP Migrant Crisis Study Not by ‘Harvard’; Media Misreports

IFC is one of the several institutes that are a part of the MOC Affiliate Network at the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness (ISC) of the Harvard Business School, which is responsible for the MOC course.

The list of 121 institutes and other details about the affiliate network can be seen in ISC's prospectus, here.

IFC, too states that it's an “Indian knot in the global network of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School” on its website. However, it does not claim to be a part of the HBS itself.