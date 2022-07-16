Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi, Arrested For Flashing Minor Girls, Gets Bail

In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself before school girls in Palakkad district of Kerala. He had parked his car close to the school, exposed himself, and also took their photos in his mobile.

He was later granted conditional bail, on the condition that he surrenders his passport.

The 'Thanaha' actor was then arrested from a shooting location in Ottapalam after police had confirmed that the number of the car provided by the girls belonged to the actor.

Sreejith was arrested under Section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women).

(With inputs from TNM, The Hindu, PTI.)