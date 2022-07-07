Malayalam Actor Sreejith Arrested for Allegedly Flashing Minors in Public

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in a child sexual abuse case in Thrissur on Thursday, 7 July, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012.

The Thrissur West police reportedly arrested him over an incident that happened on 4 July, when he allegedly flashed his genitals at two children. According to reports, the two minors, aged 9 and 14 years, complained that Sreejith flashed them at SN Park, Ayyanthole in Thrissur on Monday, 4 July.