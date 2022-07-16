Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped and Filmed Inside Car in Delhi, Accused Arrested

Image used for representation only.
A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from South Delhi and gang-raped by three man in Mahipalpur, the police said on Friday, 15 July. They further added that the horrific incident took place after the girl was kidnapped from a market in Vasant Vihar.
The accused all allegedly filmed the crime, reported NDTV.
The girl, who is a class 10 student, told a female counsellor that two people whom she knew met her near Vasant Vihar market around 8:30 pm on 6 July and offered her a ride in the car of another person accompanying them, reported news agency PTI.
Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said that a PCR call was received from a hospital around 4 am on 8 July at Vasant Vihar police station informing about the alleged incident of harassment with the minor.
"The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.
