'Specify Cause of Injury': HC Pulls Up PGI Rohtak in 'Abducted' Farmer's Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 28 February, pulled up PGIMS Rohtak for not specifying the extent or the cause of the injury received by protesting farmer Preetpal Singh, who was allegedly "kidnapped" by Haryana Police personnel from the Khanauri Border between Jind and Sangrur on 21 February.

Preetpal was shifted to PGIMS Chandigarh on 24 February after the intervention of the Punjab Chief Secretary.

In its order, the court of Justice Harkesh Manuja directed that a medical board should be formed at PGIMS Chandigarh to assess the injuries sustained by Preetpal.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on 28 February submitted Preetpal's medical report via an affidavit, after it failed to do so on 26 February.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Davinder Singh, the father of the 30-year-old injured farmer, in which he had alleged that his son was picked up by the Haryana Police from "within the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab", while he was "peacefully protesting".

However, the Haryana Police has maintained that the protester was well within their boundary, and via an affidavit, also submitted a detailed map of where the protester was reportedly "found".