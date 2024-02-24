Injured Farmer, Allegedly 'Abducted' by Haryana Cops, Now Sent to PGI Chandigarh

Preetpal Singh, a protesting farmer who was being treated at PGIMS hospital, Rohtak, after he received injuries allegedly during police action at the Khanauri Border, has now been referred to PGI Chandigarh on Saturday, 24 February. He was admitted to PGI around 7pm.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had earlier on Saturday written to his Haryana counterpart, Sanjeev Kaushal, requesting the handover of the injured farmer Pritpal, a Punjab resident hailing from Sangrur's Nawagaon, for his "free treatment by Punjab government".

Earlier, a rumour had spread that a protesting farmer was allegedly "abducted" by the Haryana Police on 21 February from the Sangrur-Jind border at Khanauri. The Haryana Police had refuted the allegations of abduction, and declared that an injured farmer, identified as Preet Singh, was admitted to Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Preetpal's brother Gurjeet Singh confirmed to The Quint that he was being admitted to PGI Chandigarh around 7pm on Saturday.